Canada's Einarson beats Italy and Scotland, improves to 4-1 at women's curling worlds

Canada's Skip Kerri Einarson in action during the match between USA and Canada during the round robin session 3 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP) Canada's Skip Kerri Einarson in action during the match between USA and Canada during the round robin session 3 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island