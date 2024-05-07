Abinojii Mikanah: New signage installed on roadway formerly known as Bishop Grandin

New signage has been installed on a Winnipeg roadway that city council unanimously voted to rename because of its ties to residential schools.

The new sign has been added to Abinojii Mikanah, the roadway formerly known as Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

The new name translates to Children’s Road in Ojibway and Cree.

City council voted unanimously in March 2023 to rename the boulevard because it was named after Vital-Justin Grandin, a Roman Catholic priest and bishop.

The intersection at Abinojii Mikanah and St. Mary's Road is pictured on May 7, 2024. (Jamie Doswett/CTV News Winnipeg)

A 2023 report to the city said the bishop's legacy has recently been reconsidered, saying it was determined Grandin led the campaign to implement residential schools.

Council also voted to rename Bishop Grandin Trail to Awasisak Mēskanow, and endorse the renaming of Grandin Street to Taapweewin Way.

The new names were picked by an Indigenous knowledge naming circle.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Jeff Keele