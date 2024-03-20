Canada-wide salmonella outbreak includes cases in Manitoba

A national outbreak being investigated by Canada’s public health agency includes three cases in Manitoba, according to the province.

The outbreak, which began at least two years ago, includes 70 confirmed cases as of March 19.

A spokesperson for the province confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg in an email there were three cases associated with the outbreak in Manitoba.

They would not comment on specific cases due to privacy reasons.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) investigation was first launched in the spring of 2023 due to an increase in salmonella cases across the country.

Cases were identified in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Those individuals became sick between February 2022 and February 2024.

PHAC said ten people were hospitalized and one person died, with provincial public health partners confirming salmonella as the cause of death.

Meantime, the agency said Tuesday it is investigating an apparent link between the outbreak and contact with snakes and feeder rodents.

It says many of those who became sick had direct or indirect contact with animals beforehand. Some did not touch the snakes or rodents directly, but lived in homes where they were kept.

"A single common supplier of snakes or feeder rodents has not been identified," the agency said in a news release.

