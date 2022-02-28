Canadian soccer player enlists in Ukrainian army

A former Winnipegger and Canadian soccer player has enlisted in the Ukrainian army to fight in the war against Russia.

Svyatik Artemenko, 22, grew up in Winnipeg and played soccer for the Winnipeg Valour FC. He was in Ukraine for a try-out with a professional soccer team when Russia invaded.

“It was obviously a good feeling for me to sign for a professional club but the moment when the war started that feeling just went out the window,” Artemenko said in an interview with CTV News from Ukraine.

“Right away my first thought was to go and protect my country and the freedom of my country and my people because I do still have family here and I think it is very important for me to go stand up for my family, for my country even though I’m not a Ukrainian citizen anymore,” Artemenko said.

He is now in the port city of Odessa after enlisting with the Ukrainian armed forces in the fight against Russia. He said the situation is intense, as Odessa has become a potential target.

“We’ve been having air raids and air sirens go off, off and on. Currently, we’re still in standby here, so we can be expecting anything at any time," he said.

Ukraine has announced it’s setting up an international legion for volunteers from abroad. Its foreign minister has invited people to join the fight by contacting the Ukrainian embassy in their home country.

While Canadians have been advised against travelling to the country, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Sunday she understands there are some who want to help fight the invasion.

“We understand that people of Ukrainian descent want to support their fellow Ukrainians and also that there’s a desire to defend the motherland,” Joly said. “In that sense, it’s their own individual decision.”

Anita Anand, Canada’s Defence Minister, said 3,400 Canadian Forces members are on standby in the region to assist with a NATO response if required but stressed they are not being deployed to Ukraine.

“To those asking whether Canada will send troops to fight in Ukraine, a combat mission is not on the table at this time,” Anand said.

Artemenko said he has some previous military training in Canada but has never had to use a weapon.

One of his former soccer coaches said while he’s concerned, he’s not surprised Artemenko made the choice to join the fight.

“It’s the kind of character he is,” said Keith Mason, head coach and general manager of Guelph United FC. “He’s a very principled man. He has a lot of history in Ukraine and it doesn’t surprise me. He’s the kind that’s going to stand up and fight for what’s right.”

Artemenko said he knows what’s at stake.

“You have to work with the situation that you have and my pride right now for my country is miles ahead of fear,” he said.