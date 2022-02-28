Canadian soccer players enlists in Ukrainian army

A Canadian soccer has enlisted in the Ukrainian army to fight in the war against Russia.

Ukrainian-Canadian Svyatik Artemenko, 22, has played for Winnipeg’s Valour’s FC and Guelph United. Now he is in Odessa training for war.

“Right now it’s a very intense situation right now, especially here in Odessa, as this is a potential target for the next invasion from Russia,” he said in an interview on Monday.

“We’ve been having air raids and air sirens go off, off and on. Currently, we’re still in standby here, so we can be expecting anything at any time.”

Artemenko, who was born in Ukraine, is no longer a Ukrainian citizen and it is not mandatory for him to enlist in the army.

However, he said his first thought when the war began was that he needed to protect his country and its freedom.

“I still do have family here and I think it is very important for me to go stand up for my family and my country,” he said.

When asked if he was scared, Artemenko said he knows there is a risk of death, but the pride he feels for his country “is miles ahead of fear.”

For any Canadians looking to help the situation in Ukraine, Artemenko suggests making a donation.

“Anything helps – clothes, food, so anything is appreciated,” he said.

“There’s not a certain limit to how much stuff you can donate. Anything helps here in this situation.”

Artemenko said he is currently on high alert, preparing for an invasion of Odessa