WINNIPEG -- Amid public health restrictions implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, big proms have been cancelled, but that isn’t stopping some Canadian students from taking part in the milestone event that typically marks the end of high school.

Instead some Manitoba students, along with others across the country, will be attending a virtual prom.

The event called ‘Prom is On’ will be streamed on online for teenagers coast to coast, and will feature a Juno-award winning DJ Loud Luxury, as well as messages from special guests.

Once students RSVP online there are three ways people can participate: taking part in the #promison2020 challenge on Tik Tok, participating in the promposal challenge on Instagram or tuning into the live stream event.

Every RSVP, as well as each form of participation, leads to a donation to Kids Help Phone.

“We are in partnership with CIBC and they are the ones that are going to help us so for every person that does that, they make the donation,” said Praise Oluwafemi, a Churchill, Man., high school senior.

The virtual prom takes place on May 22.

More details can be found online.