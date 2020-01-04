WINNIPEG -- A few dozen Canadians of Indian descent gathered outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Saturday afternoon to hold a peaceful protest on a new law being put in place by the Indian government.

The group said the Citizenship Amendment Act is granting citizenship in the country based on religion and it has led to protest across India for more than three weeks.

Co-organizer of the protest Absar Syed said this new act along with the National Registry of Citizens, allows the government to discriminate on the basis of religion.

He said there are also major concerns about police brutality against students at universities in India as they too are protesting the government's decision.

"This is a major attack on the idea of India, which came in existence in 1947 as an inclusive plural country, which equality would be for everybody," said Syed.

The group said if this law is to be implemented it could leave more than 200 million people in India stateless.

Syed is hoping this demonstration will also alert the Canadian government to what is happening in India so it can step up and help resolve the issue.