Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home

    Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

    According to a news release, crews were called to a blaze at a two-storey home in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue around 1:44 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in smoke and heavy flames.

    After launching an offensive attack, the fire was declared under control shortly after 2 p.m. No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

    The building sustained significant damage from the fire, smoke and water.

    WFPS recommended residents “take special care” when using candles and offered the following safety tips:

    • “Never leave lit candles unattended;
    • Always keep candles out of the reach of children and pets;
    • Never dispose of candles in the trash until the wax has hardened and the wick is no longer hot;
    • Use non-combustible candleholders and place them on a firm, non-slip surface;
    • Avoid burning candles in drafty areas to prevent uneven burning and wax dripping;
    • Extinguish a candle when it burns down to within two inches of its holder or base;
    • Keep candles away from any flammable materials, decorations, curtains, or other combustible material like bedding or cushions;
    • Keep candle wicks trimmed to half an inch and remove excess wax before storage. Long, crooked wicks can cause uneven burning and wax drippings.”

