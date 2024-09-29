Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, crews were called to a blaze at a two-storey home in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue around 1:44 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in smoke and heavy flames.

After launching an offensive attack, the fire was declared under control shortly after 2 p.m. No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The building sustained significant damage from the fire, smoke and water.

WFPS recommended residents “take special care” when using candles and offered the following safety tips: