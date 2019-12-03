WINNIPEG -- If you’re looking to do some skating downtown and can’t wait for the river trail to open, you’re in luck: the canopy rink at The Forks is officially open.

In a Tuesday press realese, The Forks announced that the rink is the first of many planned attractions to open now that winter conditions have arrived.

Arctic Glacier Winter Park Sunday programming is on now until Feb. 23 and includes: horse-drawn wagon rides, Indigenous programming in the teepee, and Soul on Ice, where the canopy rink transforms into a dancefloor for groovin’ to the tunes of DJs Hunnicutt and Co-op.

The release says Iceland Skate Rentals will be open by Wednesday evening, located right beside the skate changing area in the market atrium.

Kids and seniors can rent skates for just $4 and adults for $6. Iceland can also sharpen your own skates for $6.

The Forks says with colder weather in the forecast, the skating trails should also be open in a week or two.

There’s still some uncertainty if the river trail will open this season.

“There’s lots of factors that go into determining whether that’s a possibility this year. Of course we know the river has been unprecedentedly high. We know that’s a beloved amenity and will do everything we can to ensure that something is happening this year,” said Larissa Peck, marketing communications manager for The Forks.

Conditions for all winter amenities and trail updates can be found online.

-With files from Danton Unger and Jamie Dowsett.