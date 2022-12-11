Capitals defeat Jets 5-2 behind four-goal second period

WINNIPEG - Lars Eller scored one of Washington's four second-period goals in his 900th career game to help the Capitals down the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Marcus Johansson and Alex Ovechkin into an empty net, also scored for the Capitals (14-12-4), who extended their season-high win streak to four games. Dmitry Orlov added two assists.

Charlie Lindgren has been in net for all four victories, making 29 saves against the Jets.

Adam Lowry and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (18-8-1), who had a season-best four-game victory run halted.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg.

Both goalies didn't let a puck get by them in the first period.

(The Canadian Press)