Car crashes into building in Winnipeg's North Kildonan area
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 5:33AM CST
Images from the scene show the car crashed into a law office. (Source: Mason DePatie/CTV Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- A car crashed into a building Tuesday night in Winnipeg’s North Kildonan neighbourhood.
Police said they received a report about the collision at Henderson Highway and Oakland Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Images from the scene show the car crashed into a law office.
Officer’s said the crash took place “as a result of a motor vehicle collision.”
There were no major injuries and police are investigating