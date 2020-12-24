WINNIPEG -- An apartment building in Winnipeg’s Lindenwoods area was evacuated early Thursday morning due to carbon monoxide.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to the reports of a gas smell in the four-storey building on Fairhaven Road at 12:41 a.m. When firefighters arrived, an examination with monitors confirmed carbon monoxide was in the building. Readings between 70 and 90 parts per million were recorded in various parts of the building.

All occupants of the apartment building were evacuated. Three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital. Winnipeg Transit buses and the WFPS Mass Incident Response Vehicle were used to shelter residents.

Manitoba Hydro was called to assess the situation and repair the problem. The WFPS believes the cause of the carbon monoxide buildup was due to snow blocking the rooftop gas-fire furnace.

The apartment building was ventilated, and residents were able to return once it was deemed safe.

The WFPS is reminding residents to ensure all fuel-burning appliances, such as furnaces, are cleaned and checked annually by a qualified technician, and to ensure all fresh air intake vents, exhaust vents, and chimneys are all cleared of snow, insulation, leaves, and other debris.

Residents are strongly encouraged to have a carbon monoxide alarm installed on every floor in their home. If carbon monoxide is suspected, exit immediately and call 911.