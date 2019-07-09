A carbon monoxide leak at a Winnipeg hotel has sent dozens of people to hospital, at least 15 of them in critical condition.

On Thursday the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was sent to the Super 8 hotel, at 3760 Portage Avenue near the west Perimeter Highway, where people could be seen being treated with oxygen bags.

The City of Winnipeg said emergency crews were called to the hotel at 10:19 a.m. when an automatic alarm showed there was carbon monoxide gas.

John Lane, chief of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said of the 52 occupants, including staff, and one dog, 46 people were transported to hospital.

“Fifteen were considered critical, five were considered unstable, and five were considered stable,” he told reporters Tuesday. “None of the patients were requiring resuscitation, none of them were intubated or anything.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause illness or even death.

Super 8 Owner Justin Schinkel told CTV News at least one of the members of his staff was given oxygen.

The people affected were taken to different hospitals around the city.

Winnipeg Animal Services is providing care for the dog.

Manitoba Hydro shut off gas to the building and is working to determine the cause.

Lane said the building was completely ventilated.

Eastbound lanes of Portage Avenue are closed at St. Charles Street.

Toronto men grateful for care

Two of the 46 people sent to hospital, Sergiy Bolshakov and Oleg Lugousky, told CTV News they’re from Toronto and in Winnipeg for a business trip.

Both said they had 20 per cent carbon monoxide in their blood.

Bolshakov said he felt dizzy. Lugousky had a sore throat.

Sergiy Bolshakov (left) and Oleg Lugousky (right) are in Winnipeg from Toronto. (Beth Macdonell/CTV News)

They said they didn’t hear the alarm go off Tuesday morning because they had the television on quite loud. Firefighters knocked on their door to tell them about the leak.

The men said they travelled by ambulance to St. Boniface Hospital where health care staff gave them oxygen from six or seven tanks to make them feel better.

They said they were thankful for all the excellent care they received.

With a file from CTV News' Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon

