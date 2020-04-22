WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of suspects following attempted carjackings and a stabbing in the city’s St. James area on Wednesday. Officers believe the incidents are related.

Police went to the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of St. James Street around 4 a.m. following a report of an attempted carjacking. Officers said the victim was getting to work when he saw two males on bikes trying door handles on parked cars.

The victim honked his car horn in order to scare of them, but instead, police said the suspects “aggressively approached” the car and tried to get inside. The victim locked his doors and drove away unharmed.

Police said another employee was in a truck near the first victim, and also began to honk his horn. Officers noted this prompted one of the suspects to come over, lift his shirt and show what looked like the handle of a gun. Police said the suspects then rode their bikes away.

Police began to search the area when they came across a male in a parking lot in the 1400 block of St. James Street. He told officers that he had been attacked about an hour earlier by two people on bikes who also tried to carjack him.

Officers noted the victim couldn’t leave the area or call for help because his keys and phone were taken. Police said the suspects weren’t able to drive his car because it was a standard transmission.

The male had been stabbed in his upper leg and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspects are described as a man in his mid 20s, wearing a black baseball hat, a black half mask and black jacket, as well as another young adult male.

These incidents are being investigated by the major crimes unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.

Officers remind people to be extra cautious as there are fewer people around at this time. They recommend practicing situation awareness, getting to a place of safety if something doesn’t feel right, and keeping car doors locked.