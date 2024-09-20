Cases of Nutty Club history up for auction

Need a lifetime supply of scotch mints or 84 cases of pickled beets? Now is your chance. It’s also your chance to get your hands on what’s left of Nutty Club candy.

The business is winding down and the contents of its Winnipeg properties are now up for auction online. Seven cases of Scotch Mints are up for auction as Nutty Club buildings are being cleared out. Photo uploaded Sept. 20, 2024 (UNRESERVED TIMED ONLINE PLANT CLOSURE AUCTION OF SCOTT BATHGATE LTD's HISTORIC WINNIPEG LOCATIONS/bid.gdauctions.com)

“I don't know a kid growing up in this country that doesn't know Nutty Club, you don't have to be from Winnipeg,” said James Carlson, senior vice president of GD Auctions and Appraisals.

But if you are from Winnipeg you know the iconic Nutty Club buildings in the Exchange District. Carlson said because Scott Bathgate Ltd. is winding down its business, those buildings are being prepared for sale and the contents within them need to go to the highest bidder. Eighty-four cases of sweet pickled beets are up for auction as the Nutty Club buildings in Winnipeg are being emptied. Photo uploaded Sept. 20, 2024. (UNRESERVED TIMED ONLINE PLANT CLOSURE AUCTION OF SCOTT BATHGATE LTD's HISTORIC WINNIPEG LOCATIONS/bid.gdauctions.com)

Carlson said most of the lots are equipment or machinery used in the confectionery business. His auction house has already cleared out other Nutty Club assets in other Canadian cities and most of the buyers have been other confectionery companies.

“If you're not in the industry and you're not doing what they do, obviously the equipment's of little or no interest to the average person,” he said, adding even the inventory is being sold in large bulk volumes.

Carlson predicts the interest in the action will just be watching it to see what happens.

“I don't need a pallet of Pez dispensers. I don't know if you do,” he said.

But if you have the space, anyone can bid as the auction is already open. Boxes of Pez Dispensers for sale to the highest bidder in the Nutty Club online auction. Photo uploaded Sept. 20, 2024. (UNRESERVED TIMED ONLINE PLANT CLOSURE AUCTION OF SCOTT BATHGATE LTD's HISTORIC WINNIPEG LOCATIONS/bid.gdauctions.com)