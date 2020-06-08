WINNIPEG -- The lawyer for Caspian Construction is asking a judge to strike portions of a City of Winnipeg lawsuit against the company and several other defendants, arguing the allegations of fraud and conspiracy are too vague because they don’t specifically detail what role each defendant is alleged to have played over a five-year period.

“The sheer scope of this claim demands particularity,” Caspian lawyer Jeff Baigrie told court Monday morning, during a hearing on the matter. “Each individual is entitled to know each of the specific material facts alleged against that individual. They’re entitled to know individually the case they have to meet.”

The case being heard by Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal stems from a lawsuit filed by the city in January over the downtown police headquarters project.

The city alleges it suffered financial losses because the defendants — including Caspian Construction, former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl, and several others — conspired with each other to obtain a secret profit for their own benefit.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The lawsuit was launched weeks after prosecutors announced no criminal charges would be laid in connection to the project.

A total of 27 people and entities are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Twelve other defendants listed in the lawsuit haven’t been identified.

Baigrie pointed out in court the city’s statement of claim alleges conspiracy and fraud over a five-year period.

“We say that the fraud misrepresentation claims improperly collectivize and lump defendants into groups, notwithstanding that we are dealing with separate distinct persons and corporate entities, as such that they are not able to ascertain exactly what each allegation is against each of them individually,” Baigrie told the court.

He argued the city should have to provide more specific examples of alleged fraudulent activity to back up its claim.

“We’re talking about, according to the city, hundreds if not thousands of invoices that were supposedly fraudulent,” Baigrie argued. “Okay, city. Put up. Tell us about the hundreds if not thousands. Show us 50 examples.”

“Stay this proceeding, file a proper statement of claim, and put the case on proper footing.”

The city’s lawyer Michael Finlayson has yet to make arguments on the issue.

Lawyers for other defendants listed in the lawsuit are also expected to make arguments on the matter, including Sheegl’s lawyer Robert Tapper.

The hearing continues Monday afternoon.