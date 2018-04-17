Two technicians at a Fountain Tire garage in Winnipeg were fired over the weekend after dash-cam footage taken during a road test surfaced online.

The three minute video captured Friday shows the two technicians swearing, speeding and mocking the customer’s culture.

At one point, footage appears to capture the vehicle speeding more than 80 km/h down Jubilee Avenue, where the posted speed limit is 50 km/h.

The owner of the vehicle told CTV News via email that he didn’t file a police report and didn’t complain directly to Fountain Tire. The video was posted on social media.

Kevin Kaniuga, the owner of the Fountain Tire store at 960 Pembina Highway said he was made aware of the video on Friday. On Saturday, the two technicians were fired.

“The remarks and actions that we saw in that video were just not anything to do with Fountain Tire. Our policies are trust to our customers. I was totally lost for words,” Kaniuga said.

Kaniuga said the part of a road test is to put the vehicle through different experiences so technicians can hear and feel the vehicle’s performance.

“But to go over the speed limit was not necessary,” Kaniuga said.

The owner of the vehicle said he doesn’t plan to file a police report. Winnipeg Police said at this point, they’re not investigating.

“We only investigate incidents that have been reported to us,” Const. Rob Carver said.

Meanwhile Kaniuga is trying his best to right a wrong. He said he has tried to apologize to the customer but so far his calls have gone unanswered.

“If he’s watching this, I am truly sincerely sorry,” he said.