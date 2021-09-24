Cause of Brandon condo fire that caused $11M in damage revealed

WINNIPEG -

A fire at a condominium complex in Brandon, Man., resulted in $11 million in damage, according to a spokesperson from the Manitoba Government.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night at the building in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, with firefighters working through the night and into Wednesday to extinguish the fire and put out hot spots.

According to the province, the Office of the Fire Commissioner investigated and determined the fire was started accidentally through the careless disposal of smoking materials.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the top level of the four-storey building had extensive fire damage, while the lower levels sustained water damage. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

- With files from CTV’s Mike Arsenault.