The Canada Border Services Agency is rolling back hours at four southern Manitoba border crossings.

Effective Nov. 26 the Piney crossing, which is currently open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., will close at 5 p.m. The Snowflake crossing, which is currently open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., will close at 5 p.m. The crossing at South Junction, currently open from 8 a.m. to midnight, will close at 8 p.m.

The Tolstoi crossing, currently open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., will instead close at 8 p.m. from Victoria Day to Labour Day and at 6 p.m. for the remainder of the year.

CBSA spokesperson Lisa White said in an emailed statement the changes follow a comprehensive review of traffic patterns.

“The adjustment in hours in Manitoba is part of a national plan to adjust hours at certain ports of entry across the country,” the statement reads. “In addition to those in Manitoba, two ports of entry in British Colombia, one in Quebec and one in New Brunswick will adjust their hours of operation on November 26.”