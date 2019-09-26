WINNIPEG -- One of Canada’s top musical icons has embarked on a world tour and is making a stop in Winnipeg.

Celine Dion will be performing at Bell MTS Place on April 27, 2020 as part of her Courage World Tour.

The tour, which supports Dion’s first English album in six years, ‘Courage’, kicked off on Sept. 18 in Quebec City and will be stopping in nearly 100 cities across the globe.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show go on sale on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased on Dion’s website.

Members of Team Celine will have access to tickets before the rest of the public through an advance presale.

American Express card members can buy tickets ahead of the general public as well, beginning on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. and ending Oct. 3 at 10 p.m.

Dion’s latest album comes out on Nov. 15 and is available for pre-order now. All online ticket orders from the North American leg of the tour come with a CD copy of ‘Courage.’