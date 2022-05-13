Ceremonial name designation at CFB Shilo commemorates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A Battery was granted the title of “The Queen’s Battery”, an honour given by the Queen herself that will carry on throughout history. (CTV News Photo Cody Carter) A Battery was granted the title of “The Queen’s Battery”, an honour given by the Queen herself that will carry on throughout history. (CTV News Photo Cody Carter)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island