Ceremonial name designation at CFB Shilo commemorates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

CFB SHILO -

Members of Canadian Forces Base Shilo’s 1 Royal Canadian Horse Artillery gathered Friday for a ceremony celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a name change for one of their Batteries.

A Battery was granted the title of “The Queen’s Battery”, an honour given by the Queen herself that will carry on throughout history.

Acting Commanding Officer Major Andrew Kerr says the new designation recognizes their history while also looking ahead to the future.

“We have A Battery deploying to the [Enhanced Forward Presence] Battle Group in Latvia within the next month, so as we receive this honour, we continue to go forth on behalf of Canada and Canadian citizens.”

A Battery is the oldest regular force unit of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery, which celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.