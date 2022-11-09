Championship high school football takes over IG Field

A pair of championship games took place at IG Field Wednesday as the high school season is coming to a close.

Starting with Division 3 action, the Kildonan East Reivers facing the Dryden Eagles.

The Reivers hadn't lost a game all season and the trend continued Wednesday. The offence was clicking on all cylinders and the Reivers got the win 30-0 to grab the championship.

Then in Division 2, the CTV Bowl, it was a battle of two powerhouse teams.

The Sturgeon Heights Huskies facing Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings.

Neither of these teams had lost a game during the regular season, each going 5-0.

Sturgeon Heights suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Vincent Massey in a final score of 20-14.

The season will wrap up on Saturday with two more championship games.

In Junior Varsity action it will be Dakota taking on Oak Park. Then Division 1 with finish the year with St. Paul's battling Dakota.