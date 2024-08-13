Winnipeg expanding On-Request service

Changes are ahead for Winnipeg Transit On-Request, including a new app and service zone.

On Tuesday, the City of Winnipeg announced that On-Request service, which has operated as a pilot since 2021, is becoming a permanent service.

Winnipeg Transit On-Request uses software and GPS technology to plan bus routes in real-time. It also responds to trip requests in low-density neighbourhoods without full-time transit.

“On-Request means more people in the city will be able to access transit,” said Coun. Janice Lukes at a news conference on Tuesday.

As part of the changes, On-Request will be launching on the Winnipeg Transit+ smartphone and web app beginning on Aug. 27. The city will be discontinuing the current On-Request app.

The app is available in both English and French in the Apple and Google Play stores. It can also be found online. winnipegtransit.com/bookonrequest.

Along with the new app, the On-Demand service will also soon be offered in northwest Winnipeg.

Beginning on Sept. 1, the city is adding a fourth zone – 103 Maples.

Those in this zone can use On-Request on weekdays from 9:20 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m., as well as on weekends and holidays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Winnipeg Transit is also pairing the On-Request zone with a new route in the area. Route 334 Adsum will link the Castlebury Meadows and Waterford Green neighbourhoods to Garden City Shopping Centre during peak times.

“The northwest corner of the city is rapidly growing…that community is attracting a lot of newcomers to our city, so this is a great opportunity to introduce them to our transit service and our transit system,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

More information about the On-Request Zones can be found online.