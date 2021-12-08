Changes made at Winnipeg preschool where three-year-old boy was left alone in the cold

Changes have been put in place at a Winnipeg preschool after a three-year-old boy was found by his mother alone outside in the cold.

Teeghan Butler previously told CTV News in November she went to pick her son up from the St. James Early Learning Program – a provincially licensed preschool – and found him standing outside completely alone.

She said she pulled her son out of the program and filed a complaint with the province.

The province launched a review following the incident, and on Wednesday, a provincial spokesperson told CTV News changes have been made at the preschool.

The spokesperson said provincial early learning and child-care (ELCC) staff have made three unannounced visits to the preschool, and found the facility was complying with key licensing standards.

"ELCC staff have confirmed that the facility has introduced new procedures to address the circumstances of the incident, and have observed them in practice," the spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

They said as a result, the licensed spaces in the preschool were cut back from 20 to 10 due to staffing levels being below the original approved level.

The facility has also been placed under a provisional licence until the end of December.

"Conditions were placed on the facility’s licence related to compliance with the act and regulations," the spokesperson said, adding the preschool must report any staffing changes, and any outings and field trips have been suspended indefinitely.

They said a full correction plan is required to address any licensing infractions.

CTV News has reached out to the St. James Early Learning Program for comment, but has not yet heard back.

-with files from CTV's Josh Crabb