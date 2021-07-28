WINNIPEG -- Manitoba 150 has announced the lineup for the Unite 150 concert and it includes a variety of homegrown talent, including Chantal Kreviazuk, Bachman Cummings, William Prince and Fred Penner.

“Music has a special power to bring people together,” said Monique LaCoste and Stuart Murray, co-chairs of Manitoba 150, in a news release.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this amazing and diverse lineup of homegrown talent to Manitobans, especially now that we can safely gather once again!”

Unite 150, presented by Bell MTS, is set to take place on Aug. 28 as a free, live-streaming event.

The concert was originally planned as a live, all-day event on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building, but now, in order to adhere to public health orders, it will take place at Shaw Park where access can be controlled and admission limited to fully vaccinated Manitobans.

The event will feature two separate shows with two separate audiences – one in the daytime and one in the evening. The venue will be cleaned during intermission.

The afternoon show, which begins at noon and will be emceed by Tom Jackson and Jocelyne Baribeau, will feature: Chantal Kreviazuk with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra; William Prince; Fred Penner; Tal Bachman; Andrina Turenne; Rainbow Stage’s MA-BUHAY!; Red Moon Road; Jocelyn Gould; and Indian City.

The evening show, which begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Ace Burpee and Laura Lussier, will include Bachman Cummings; Tom Cochrane; Begonia; Doc Walker featuring Sierra Noble; Tom Jackson; The Lytics; Sebastian Gaskin; Kelly Bado; and the Manitoba Youth Chorus.

Dispersed throughout the event, there will also be a series of short videos on Manitoba and its history.

“For the past year and a half, Manitobans have faced unprecedented challenges and have shown their

determination, commitment and compassion to protect one another,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

Thanks to the efforts of Manitobans, we are now able to get back to doing some of the things we love and see the people we miss. I look forward to safely welcoming Manitobans and Canadians back home in person or virtually to enjoy an incredible lineup of Manitoba artists as we celebrate our province’s past, present and future.”

A limited number of tickets to attend each concert will be available though Ticketmaster for $4.99 beginning on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. The money will be donated to the Manitoba Association of Friendship Centres.

Manitoba 150 said it is still determining the capacity for each show, but currently anticipates about 6,000 attendees per concert.

The event will be available by live-stream through CTV Winnipeg at manitoba150.com.

Bell MTS is a division of Bell Canada, the parent company of CTV.