

CTV News Winnipeg





A confrontation in a Corydon Avenue bar between an armed man and a group of Hells Angels has led to three arrests, Winnipeg police said Thursday.

The incident happened on July 13, 2019 at around 1:05 p.m.

That’s when a man with a gun was reported to police, who were dispatched to the bar in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue, only to find that everyone involved in the incident had already left.

Investigators allege that a group of Hells Angels confronted a man and a full-patch member of the outlaw motorcycle gang assaulted him.

Police said after that, the man pulled out a gun and threatened the Hells Angels.

Officers in the organized crime and biker enforcement units identified the suspect who was assaulted and on July 24 police searched a residence in the 500 block of Clifton Street.

Two people were arrested and police seized a number of items, including 42 grams of cocaine, 82 grams of an unknown powder, $6,000 in Canadian cash, drug packaging materials, and a scale and a hydraulic press that both had a substance on it.

They also seized brass knuckles, gun parts and ammunition, a marijuana grow op worth an estimated $13,000 and around $5,000 in pot.

Winnipeg resident Ryad Ashley Insanali, 33, faces more than a dozen charges, including five counts of assault with a weapon and various firearm and drug offences. He is in custody.

A 34-year-old woman was also charged and released on a promise to appear.

Hells Angel turns himself in

Police said on Wednesday the full-patch Hells Angels member who was identified as the suspect in the assault turned himself in at police headquarters.

Travis Timothy Pallister, 38, has been charged with assault and was taken into custody.