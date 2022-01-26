Childcare centres in Manitoba will no longer be required to notify COVID-19 close contacts

Early learning and childcare centres (ELCC) in Manitoba will soon no longer be required to notify close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

The province made the announcement in the COVID-19 bulletin on Wednesday, saying the decision puts ELCC facilities in line with schools in the province.

“Attendance of children and staff will be based on symptom screening,” the bulletin reads. “Children or staff exposed to COVID-19 in the childcare and school settings may continue to attend childcare and school if they are asymptomatic.”

The province said public health will continue to monitor overall cases in the centres and may contact a facility if increased COVID-19 activity is suspected.

The new guidance takes effect on January 28.