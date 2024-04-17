Children aboard school bus as driver arrested for impaired driving: police

Police say they pulled over and arrested a Manitoba school bus driver for impaired driving while he was taking children to school.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said officers responded to the report of an impaired school bus driver at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday on Procure Road in Waywayseecappo First Nation, Man.

Officers arrived on scene and found the driver, who they say was under the influence of alcohol. They say children were on board the bus at the time, as they were being taken to school. No one was hurt, police said.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation by alcohol, and was taken to the MFNPS detachment.

Officers say he gave a breath sample that showed he was double the legal limit.

He was released on an appearance notice to attend court at a later date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the MFNPS Waywayseecappo detachment.