WINNIPEG -- The Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg officially reopened on Monday after pausing operations amid Code Red restrictions.

In a statement, the Christmas Cheer Board said since it is a social service it is able to operate for the holiday season with COVID-19 precautions.

“We know this is very welcome news to all of us who understand we are an integral part of truly making a difference in the lives of many less fortunate in our community,” it said.

The Christmas Cheer Board said its plan is to still mail out food vouchers and offer a hamper sponsorship program called ‘Feed-a-Family.’ CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the Christmas Cheer Board would not be building hampers for families this year amid public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although COVID is still with us, we have implemented all recommended protocols for the safety of our volunteers,” the Christmas Cheer Board said.

“We have set an extremely high standard of precautions.”

The Christmas Cheer Board noted that its volunteers have committed their time to make sure it is covered in all aspects of its operations, but it may still require some help. Volunteer opportunities are posted online.

The Cheer Board is also still looking for financial donations to help with its food vouchers, as well as participants for its hamper sponsorship program.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.