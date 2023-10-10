Winnipeg

    • Church fire in Manitoba under investigation: RCMP

    A church in God’s Lake First Nation burns on Sept. 3, 2023. RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire. (RCMP handout) A church in God’s Lake First Nation burns on Sept. 3, 2023. RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire. (RCMP handout)

    RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a church in northern Manitoba one month ago.

    The fire took place in the Narrows area in God’s Lake First Nation on Sept. 3, 2023. Officers responded to the fire, which completely destroyed the building, at approximately 3:40 a.m.

    Officers are looking to speak with anyone who has information about the fire.

    Anyone with info can call RCMP at 204-335-2260.

    God’s Lake First Nation is located roughly 548 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

