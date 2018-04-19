A fire that devastated an Anglican Church in Shamattawa Wednesday is under investigation, but police do not believe it is suspicious.

The Mounties responded to the fire at St. Johns Anglican Church Wednesday morning, and said no one was hurt.

The church, which was still in use prior to the fire, was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

An RCMP spokesperson said investigators believe the fire originated in a mechanical room where a furnace had recently been acting up.

Shamattawa is a fly-in community located about 750 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.