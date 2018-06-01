

The City of Winnipeg has officially begun construction to upgrade a park near the Health Sciences Centre.

The Sister MacNamara Park will receive a new basketball court, fence and upgraded lighting and furniture.

For residents in the area this is a much-needed improvement.

“For the kids to have a place to play within the big massive campus area is very important,” said Harold Martinos, who lives in the area.

The enhancement is expected to cost around $130,000.

Construction is set to be complete by later this summer.