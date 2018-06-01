Featured
City breaks ground on upgrades to Sister MacNamara Park
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 7:57AM CST
The City of Winnipeg has officially begun construction to upgrade a park near the Health Sciences Centre.
The Sister MacNamara Park will receive a new basketball court, fence and upgraded lighting and furniture.
For residents in the area this is a much-needed improvement.
“For the kids to have a place to play within the big massive campus area is very important,” said Harold Martinos, who lives in the area.
The enhancement is expected to cost around $130,000.
Construction is set to be complete by later this summer.