

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





A public pool in St. Boniface faces an uncertain future after a city committee says it’s in favour of demolishing it.

The standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks voted unanimously to have the Norwood Pool, a decades-old recreational facility, shut down and decommissioned.

A city report determined the pool tank is rapidly deteriorating due to ground water levels and the regular freeze thawing cycles. An analysis report said the concrete costs will range from $30,000 to $50,000 a year. The demolition cost is estimated to be at least $150,000.

“It carries with it a budgetary risk,” said Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Councillor Sherri Rollins.

Neighbourhood delegates from a Facebook group called “Save the Norwood Pool” were in attendance at the meeting to ask the committee to save the facility and not force nearby residents to travel to other facilities.

Monique Lacoste, a group advocate, said that options can be found to save the pool.

“Buy us some time, let us find some answers,” Lacoste said.

“We’re going to do everything we can until the very end.”

The recommendation will be moved to the executive policy committee next week.