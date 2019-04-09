The city might look at more ways to crack down on vacant and derelict buildings.

Coun. Scott Gillingham tabled a motion for a report in 90 days, which passed at the executive policy committee meeting.

The motion directs city staff to outline strategies or tactics to promote voluntary compliance and deter those in violation.

It says the buildings are a continual blight in the community.

"It has been recognized that non-responsive or repeat non-compliant property owners cause an undue burden on public resources and further sustain the negative impacts their properties have on the community," the motion says.

Right now building owners face annual inspection and boarded up window fees.