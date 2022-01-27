City Council votes against sale of John Blumberg Golf Course

The City of Winnipeg will not be selling the John Blumberg Golf Course.

On Thursday, councillors voted 13-to-three against the sale of the golf course. Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Councillors Jeff Browaty and Scott Gillingham were in favour of the sale.

The golf course, which is located in the RM of Headingly but owned by the city, was declared surplus in 2013, and fell into disrepair for a while.

The $13.7 million sale would have seen the golf course redeveloped into a residential and commercial space, with proceeds from the sale going into a new fund to buy green space in Winnipeg.

The proposed development would have seen 339 single-family lots, 29 acres of multi-family housing, 13 acres of commercial space, and 36 acres of parkland.

However, golfers and environmental advocates have been lobbying against the plan due to concerns about losing green space.

