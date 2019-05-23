

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg city councillor is calling out the province over information on cosmetic pesticides.

On Wednesday, Coun. Shawn Nason tabled a motion calling on the province to release the findings of its 2016 cosmetic pesticide ban review.

Nason says municipalities have waited long enough to see the report, which would give them some direction on where the province is heading with the ban.

He says the challenges of weed management are significant and extremely visible.

“We've gone through multiple seasons of dandelions, they do spread rather quickly, and they've got a very stubborn root system that we need to look at."

The provincial government responded in a written statement:

"Our government is committed to legislation that balances safe, useable and aesthetic greenspaces while protecting human health and the environment. The regulation of cosmetic pesticides is under review to determine whether or not any amendments are necessary to achieve those legislative objectives,” it said.

The next stop for the motion, which was passed Wednesday, will be the executive policy committee.