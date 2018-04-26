Two city councillors say a property tax hike is required to fund safety patrols and youth drop-in centres that prevent crime.

Coun. Ross Eadie and Coun. Jason Schreyer want the city to offer grants to non-profits who offer programs that help with crime prevention.

They're asking the city's administration to estimate the costs to cover safety strategies, safety patrols and 24/7 youth drop-in centres using a one-time property tax increase.

The councillors tabled a motion that says a half per cent tax hike would raise $2.75 million, which would be more than enough for the initiatives.

The motion also says volunteer based safety patrols are unsustainable in various neighbourhoods and drop-in facilities cost around $350,000 a year.