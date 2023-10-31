City eyes new third-party bike registry to curb thefts
The city is looking at getting a new bicycle registry that it hopes would curb thefts and increase the odds of getting stolen bikes back to their rightful owners.
According to a city report, hundreds of bikes are reported stolen each year in Winnipeg. While police recover around 600 bikes annually, many are not registered and can't be returned.
To address this, the city is looking to join a new online multi-jurisdictional bike registry called 529 Garage. The registry would allow Winnipeg cyclists to register their bikes for free through the 529 Garage website or app, upload images, and make a report if their bike is stolen.
The report says if the new registry is implemented, those with existing bike registrations will be contacted by email to update their registrations for the new system.
The new registry does come with a $50,000 price tag for 2024, and about another $50,000 annually until 2027.
Bike Winnipeg feels it is a worthwhile expense.
"This is critical, as we know that the theft of a bicycle or fear of theft prevent many people from cycling and reduce the number of trips people are willing to take by bike," Mark Cohoe, the executive director of the group, told the city's Community Services Committee on Tuesday.
He said this new registry makes it easier for bike shops and non-profit groups like Bike Winnipeg to get involved. It would also allow people thinking of buying a bike second-hand to check if it has been stolen by searching its serial number in the registry.
"It's not a magic bullet. It's not going to solve our theft problem, but it moves us along and that is a shared issue that we have."
He said while the city does need to take other steps to address the social drivers of these thefts, such as addictions and poverty, a new registry is a step in the right direction.
When asked how the city will be able to connect with an average individual and persuade them to register, Cohoe said confidence is key.
"People being more confident that that bike can get returned to them, I think it makes it have more value in that sense and hopefully we will see more registrations."
It's worked in other cities. The city report says Vancouver Police implemented the same bike registry in 2015, and saw bike thefts drop by 30 per cent in two years. Other cities including Regina, Brandon, Ottawa, and Quebec City use 529 Garage as well.
Winnipeg's Community Services Committee voted in favour of the new registry, though city council will have the final say. If passed through council, the report says the program could be implemented by March 2024.
