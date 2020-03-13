WINNIPEG -- Precautions are being put in place at Winnipeg City Hall and the Manitoba Legislature over the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people enter the city’s council and administrative buildings they are greeted with signs advising them to not enter if suffering from flu-like symptoms.

A protection and community services committee budget meeting with dozens of delegations was moved from a smaller room to the larger council chambers to prevent close contact.

Delegates were advised to space themselves out in the gallery.

“That was part of the effort to both continue democracy at city hall and in light of COVID-19,” said committee chair councillor Sherri Rollins.

Parliament in Ottawa has suspended the current session but it appears the legislature will move forward in Manitoba but with some changes.

The public gallery will be closed and tours of the building are postponed.

“These are not measures that the Legislative Assembly takes lightly,” said Speaker Myrna Driedger. “However the Assembly is committed to doing its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while keeping the safety of Members of the Legislative Assembly, building staff and the general public in mind.”