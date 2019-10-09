WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s Executive Policy Committee is taking another look at how much it would cost to provide all city workers with a living wage.

The committee is asking the public service to report back on the cost of implementing a fair wage policy within 60 days. If approved, that would mean all City of Winnipeg employees would make a minimum of $15 an hour.

A report presented Tuesday found 87 per cent of employees currently make that amount or more.

Coun. Scott Gillingham was the lone member opposed to the motion.