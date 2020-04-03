WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg city council has approved a plan to defer property and business taxes for three months.

Following an hour of comments by councillors the measure passed by a 15 to one margin during a special meeting Friday morning.

Counc. John Orlikow urged his colleagues to support the deferrals, arguing people need relief and are scared.

Mayor Brian Bowman says businesses and others are hurting, calling the measures unprecedented.

“This is something that has not been done, at least as far as we know, in our city’s history, and does provide a three-month easing for those that are not able to pay their business and property taxes,” he said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Bowman urged those who are able to pay their property taxes to still do so.

Council also voted to declare a state of local emergency, giving the city certain powers if needed to combat the pandemic.

“This is being done in extraordinary circumstances to ensure that the resources and the authority for the public services is there when and if necessary, should it be required to protect the health and the well-being of our residents,” Bowman said.

-With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre