WINNIPEG -- As Manitoba is dealing with its first presumptive case of COVID-19, the City of Winnipeg said it has been planning for this for weeks, though it was not able to provide many details at this point.

“First step is getting direction from Manitoba Health,” said Mayor Brian Bowman at a media conference on Thursday morning.

Bowman encouraged Winnipeggers to follow the guidelines set out by the province, which are wash your hands regularly, practice proper etiquette when coughing or sneezing, and stay home if you are feeling sick.

The city’s manager of the Emergency Operations Centre, Jason Shaw, said the goal is to slow the curve of the virus in Winnipeg.

“We want to avoid massive spikes where we would have a high number of individuals requiring care,” Shaw said.

“Every hour this is changing in dynamic so we have a team activity monitoring everything.”

