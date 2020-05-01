WINNIPEG -- The city will be offering temporary patio approvals to local restaurants so they can reopen as part of the province's first phase plan.

Businesses that don't already have a patio must submit a registration form to be able to qualify for a patio. If restaurants are wanting a patio they must submit the form before 3 p.m. on May 3.

All temporary patios must comply with general safety requirements as well as public health guidelines on social distancing.

The general safety requirements include:

• Patios must be in open air. No tents, structures or canopies;

• Patios that have 60 people or less must have one or more places to leave, while patios with more than 60 people must provide two remote places to leave;

• If alcohol is being served, a fence is required;

• Fences must be secured and cannot be drilled into the sidewalk or roadway;

• Nothing is allowed to overhang or extend beyond the fenced area;

• A clear path for pedestrians must be maintained on the sidewalk;

• All patios near a bus stop must be six metres back;

• Patios can't extend in front of adjacent tenant spaces;

• A fire extinguisher must be inside or outside the building and one metre clearance is needed for the fire department;

• Patios must accommodate a wheelchair;

• All fencing and furniture must be equal to or less than one metre tall;

• The restaurant's name and logo is allowed on the fence but other banner or signs are not;

• The size of the patio should be limited to minimize disturbance of nearby residential buildings. Service on the patio must end by 11 p.m. unless otherwise extended by the city and sound levels are not to exceed 60 decibels;

• All cooking must happen inside;

• No open-air fires are allowed on the patio, but enclosed gas radiant heaters can be used;

• The patio must be set back from the face of the curb by a minimum of 0.5 metres; and

• Patio elements are allowed to be moved by others if there is an emergency maintenance or repair situation. In a non-emergency situation, a notice will be provided to move the elements.

The temporary approval will stay in place until May 31, unless it is extended by the city.

The city said it will evaluate the program over the next month to the end of May to make sure businesses are aligned with the province's reopening plan.

All the details for the application process, including where to send the temporary form, can be found on the city's website.