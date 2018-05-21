The City of Winnipeg wants residents to help shape what the fields, parks and arenas of tomorrow might look like.

The city has launched an online survey asking Winnipeggers to weigh in on what they value about parks and recreation and share their vision for the next 25 years. The results will help influence a city strategy to create a 25-year framework for recreation and parks in Winnipeg.

“We have some challenges with our existing recreation and parks infrastructure. It’s the type of infrastructure that was built in the 60s and 70s and its aging much like our roads and bridges so we need some significant investment in this,” said Ken McKim, Manager of the asset management office with the community services department.

According to the City of Winnipeg’s 2018 State of Infrastructure Report, 80 percent of Winnipeg’s parks are in fair, good or very good condition but 20 percent are rated as poor or very poor. The majority of Winnipeg’s recreational facilities (57 percent), such as swimming pools and leisure centres, are considered to be in poor or very poor condition.

The city’s recreation and parks deficit is nearly $1 billion.

Corinne Nordal won’t let her kids play alone in Beryl Watts Park in West Kildonan because a set of bleachers is broken. The wood backing of the top row of bleachers is hanging and it’s been like that for at least two years.

“It’s a hazard. A kid could come and really hurt themselves,” Nordal said, who added she believes the city should repair what’s needed to be repaired.

Winnipeg’s future city council will have to decide how to pay for the repairs or building costs pitched in the survey.

Point Douglas area councilor Mike Pagtakhan who is also the chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks hopes a strong framework will help allow the city to make a case to the federal and provincial governments for funding where necessary. Pagtahkan also thinks a dedicated tax may have to be put in place to help invest back into city parks and recreation.

“We put 0.33 of a per cent into rapid transit. We did one per cent on our local roads and a one per cent tax increase on our regional roads and that has worked to great effect I think,” Pagtakhan said.

The survey runs until June 30.