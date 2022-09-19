City starts spraying for elm bark beetles

Winnipeg neighbourhoods with a high number of elm trees are being targeted for the elm bark beetle control program, with the goal of treating about 20 to 25,000 trees this year. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg neighbourhoods with a high number of elm trees are being targeted for the elm bark beetle control program, with the goal of treating about 20 to 25,000 trees this year. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island