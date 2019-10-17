

WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is enlisting the help of extra crews from municipalities as far away as Calgary, Regina and Saskatoon to clean up fallen trees and branches on city property.

Trees all over the city were downed by the heavy, wet snow that fell last Friday.

The City is also making it easier for residents to deposit trees and branches collected from private property by extending the hours of operation at 4R Winnipeg depots.

In addition, the Summit Road Landfill is opening for residents and commercial haulers to deposit storm-related wood waste.

Schedule changes include:

4R Winnipeg Depots will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through to Sunday

Summit Road Landfill will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., effective Friday, October 18, 2019

The City plans to give an update on tree damage later Thursday morning.

River levels starting to rise, no properties currently at flood risk: City

River levels have begun to increase at the James Avenue gauge as a result of the recent rain and snowfall.

As of 8:58 a.m. Thursday, the river level at the James Avenue gauge was 15.74 feet.

At this time, there are no properties at risk of river flooding, the City said.

Officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and river levels to determine required flood protection measures.

The City has 21,000 filled sandbags on hand in the event they’re required.

Residents are reminded to stay away from storm-swollen waterways due to fast moving currents.