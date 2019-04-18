

CTV Winnipeg





City crews are set to begin annual spring clean up Monday, sweeping and cleaning up litter and debris.

The $6 million operation includes sweeping sidewalks, active transportation pathways, boulevards and medians on main routes, bus routes and collector streets.

Crews will also clean up litter and debris in city parks.

The operation involves over 300 pieces of equipment and 500 staff members.

The city reminds residents to be on the lookout for no parking signs and street cleaning in their neighbourhood.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate parking during posted cleaning times to avoid being ticketed or towed.

The cost of a parking ticket is $150.00, and the cost of a tow is $120.23.