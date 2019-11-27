WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance hopes to see claim appeals dealt with faster by launching a Claim Dispute Tribunal.

CDT will cover liability and physical damage claim issues for customers, MPI said Wednesday.

The plan for the program is “to create a straightforward, one-step, impartial process that will ensure swift resolution for claims for the insured.”

Staff members with CDT will be independent, government-appointed adjudicators.

“This reduction will be beneficial for the courts, freeing up court resources, in addition to being less adversarial for MPI customers,” said Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton.

MPI’s website will provide details about the CDT, which will focus on the application and appeals process. Staff members from MPI will also notify customers when their decision is eligible for review by the CDT.

MPI predicts the CDT could potentially review 700 applications per year. The adjudicator’s decisions for the cases will be determined within 90 days, it said.

MPI will launch CDT in late 2020.