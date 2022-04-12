Classes cancelled in these school divisions as blizzard hits Manitoba

All Winnipeg public schools in all six divisions will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the blizzard hitting southern Manitoba.

An email from Seven Oaks School Division Superintendent Tuesday night said the closures will include all Catholic schools and Gray Academy schools in the city.

In-school childcare centres will also be closed.

The schools are expected to reopen Monday, April 18th.

The Brandon School Division also announced it will be closing all of its schools on Wednesday.

"It is our hope that the timing of this announcement provides parents the necessary time to prepare," the division said in a statement posted online. "We have not had a closure of all schools in Brandon for a very long time and this decision is not made lightly."

All schools and facilities within The Prairie Rose School Division will be closed on Wednesday.

Schools will also be closed Wednesday in the Portage la Prairie School Division, Southwest Horizon School Division, and Rolling River School Division.

Fort La Bosse School Divison announced all schools within the division would be closed Wednesday.

Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine said all schools in the division would be closed Wednesday and Thursday except for the one in Thompson. It said a decision would be made for that school on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, classes are cancelled for the following school divisions for April 13:

Garden Valley School Division;

Lord Selkirk School Division;

Border Land School Division;

Evergreen School Division;

Seine River School Division;

Interlake School Division;

Western School Division;

Red River Valley School Division;

Hanover School Division.

- With files from CTV's Mason DePatie