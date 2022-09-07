Cocaine and cash seized from Manitoba home: RCMP

Two people have been arrested after police seized cocaine and cash from a home in St. Laurent, Man., last month.

The incident took place on Aug. 27, when RCMP officers with the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team searched a home on Lily Bay in St. Laurent.

During this search, Mounties seized 18 grams of cocaine, cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

Police arrested a 58-year-old man and 48-year-old woman. They have been released from custody and are expected to appear in court in Lundar, Man., in October.