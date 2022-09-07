Cocaine and cash seized from Manitoba home: RCMP

An image of the items seized from the St. Laurent home. (Source: Twitter/RCMP Manitoba) An image of the items seized from the St. Laurent home. (Source: Twitter/RCMP Manitoba)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island